Shut-eye secrets for Sierra Daylight Savings Time

These foods, drinks, and oils can help you get a good night’s sleep

Daylight saving time has started once again and is now underway in 2024. Our clocks sprang forward on Sunday March 10 at 2 a.m. local time giving us more daylight in the evening.

Some folks believe that daylight saving time disrupts sleep and schedules. Let’s face it. Sleep deprivation can make you cranky and unable to perform your best at work and play, as well as tax your body and well-being.

If you feel the change and your sleep schedule is off, you’re not powerless. Here, take a look at this checklist of sleep secrets–it may be your natural nightcap.

ü Chocolate: Try a 6-ounce cup of hot milk and follow the directions on your cocoa powder of choice (cocoa does not contain a lot of caffeine). The tryptophan in milk and chocolate will help calm you, and chocolate contains the calming compound theobromine as well as magnesium, which can relax your muscles. Remember, five-star hotels put chocolates on your pillow for a reason, right? Sweet dreams.

ü Fennel: Put 1 teaspoon loose fennel seeds or a storebought tea bag into an 8-ounce to 10-ounce cup of hot water. Steep for 5 minutes. Add honey or milk. Sip and savor the sleepy time herbal tea. One pre-dawn I couldn’t sleep because of howling wind before a forecasted snowstorm. My calming chamomile tea box of tea bags was empty. Then, I remembered fennel tea may be the trick to fight my Sleepless in Tahoe night. One large cup of the licorice-like aroma brew, I fell asleep in between the cuddly cat and fluffy dog as the fire in the fireplace dimmed out into embers.

ü Geranium: Take a Whiff of Oils. Try a solo self-massage with geranium essential oil blend. Mix 2 drops of geranium with 1 drop each of lavender and chamomile in about 4 ounces of unscented lotion. Rub gently on your neck, belly, and legs. Geranium, like lavender essential oil, is popular for its calming and mood-stabilizing properties, including its linalool compound.

ü Greek Yogurt: Dish up a serving of plain Greek yogurt, drizzle a bit of raw honey on top and mix. (One doctor said honey can reduce the release of adrenaline, a catecholamine that raises blood pressure and heart rate. Greek yogurt is rich in magnesium and calcium. These minerals act as natural tranquilizers in your body and can help calm you to promote restful sleep.

ü Herbal Teas: Put herbal tea leaves of ½ teaspoon catnip, ½ teaspoon linden, ½ teaspoon chamomile into 2 cups hot water. Steep for 3-5 minutes, strain. Drink 12 ounces before bedtime. These herbal tea picks are well-known sleep enhancers due to the calming properties in the “nervine” type herbs.

Caution: To avoid infant botulism, do not feed honey to a baby who is younger than one year. Also, before adding any herbs to your diet, consult with your health care practitioner for safety’s sake.

(Adapted from the Healing Powers series: Chocolate, Herbs & Spices, Superfoods, and Tea, published by Kensington.)

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, history, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the Healing Powers series, and the Soulmates with Paws trilogy. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com .