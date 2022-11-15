Sierra-at-Tahoe announces early December opening

Sierra-at-Tahoe General Manager John Rice addresses the crowd at the resort’s annual Subaru WinterFest on the weekend of April 9-10 — just eight months after the Caldor Fire decimated the resort.

Provided/Matt Bombino

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sierra-at-Tahoe is opening for the season early next month after suffering extensive damage from the Caldor Fire and were unable to spin lifts for all but one weekend during the 2021-22 season.

The resort has announced it will open on Saturday, Dec. 3, and plan to fully reopen all 46 trails, weather and conditions permitting.

“Following the damage sustained from the Caldor Fire, we have plans in motion for remediation and restoration, with progress being made daily for a full reopening of our trails next season,” said the resort’s website. “While there is a change in the landscape, views, and some of the trails that you have come to know and love, what Sierra is and will be, fire can never take away. We look forward to envisioning and experiencing the resort in a whole new way with you — where everything will be different, and nothing — at the same time.”