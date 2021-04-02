Sierra-at-Tahoe brings back Boarding for Breast Cancer

Sierra-at-Tahoe is bringing back Boarding for Breast Cancer, B4BC, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, for the Love Your Peaks event.

The Love Your Peaks event raises funds and awareness for B4BC’s breast cancer outreach, education programs and young survivor retreats.

Dress in pink on the mountain this Saturday to win special prizes. Sierra-at-Tahoe will be raffling a pink Yeti prize pack for all guests wearing pink to the mountain this Saturday.

The Sierra table located in the Plaza between 10 a.m. to noon 12 for the raffle entry.

B4BC volunteers will be set up throughout the mountain with dealers for the Pink Poker Run.

Find each dealer and take a photo of the card you receive. Then stop by the B4BC booth in the Plaza to turn in your hand. The best hand wins a special prize.

To donate to the Sierra-at-Tahoe Team Fundraiser, visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/sierra-at-tahoe .

You can also bid on some great items in B4BC’s Silent Auction by visiting, https://www.instagram.com/b4bcauction/ .

B4BC sponsors, Suja Juice, Akai and Sun Bum will have booths in the plaza.

For more information, visit http://www.sierraattahoe.com .