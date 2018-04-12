Sierra-at-Tahoe, Diamond Peak closing out 2017-18 season this weekend

Sierra-at-Tahoe and Diamond Peak Ski Resort will wind down the 2017-18 season this coming weekend, and both are encouraging visitors to embrace a tropical take on the winter sport.

Skiers and riders are invited to get in some final turns at “Sierra-at-Cabo” this weekend.

“Dawn your bikinis + board shorts and join us for snow volleyball, base-area games, and as many Baja Grill tacos as you can stomach,” states Sierra-at-Tahoe.

The list of weekend festivities also includes a “salsa showdown” and the “buckle up big air.”

Diamond Peak is encouraging visitors to “wear your tropical tees for closing weekend and join us to say aloha and cheers to a great season.”

The resort is offering happy hour drink specials starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Deals include $3 beers, $3 house wine and $4 cocktails. All draft beers will be $3 all day long on closing day.

Diamond Peak will have live music on both days: Maggie’s Farm will play 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Truckee Tribe will close out the season from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.

Passes for the 2018-19 season at Sierra-at-Tahoe and Diamond Peak will be available to purchase this weekend.