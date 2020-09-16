Sierra-at-Tahoe gives operational update for winter season

The view last year from Upper Dynamite at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Provided / Sierra-at-Tahoe

Sierra-at-Tahoe does not plan to use a reservation system for the upcoming winter season and restaurants have been redesigned to provide for social distancing, according to an operations update from the resort on Tuesday.

“The notion of play runs deep at Sierra-at-Tahoe, and as we eagerly await the start of the 2020/21 Winter Season, keeping the essence of play alive via skiing and riding is more important to us than ever,” said a report spokesperson. “Over the summer months our team has been working tirelessly to prepare both the mountain and operational procedures regarding COVID-19 so we can welcome back the Sierra family to the place ‘Where Play Reigns Free’ with open, yet socially-distanced, arms.”

The operational procedures are being installed to help keep guests, employees and the community safe, said a press release. The decisions have been made in compliance with local, state and federal regulations, as well as Sierra’s commitment to the National Ski Area Association’s “Ski Well, Be Well” initiative.

“Sierra has always lived by the notion that ‘Respect Gets Respect,’ and we request all of our guests respect and follow the new measures put in place,” said the release. “In doing so, you’re playing your part in keeping Sierra open for everyone to enjoy, all season long.”

The following is a dynamic list of additional procedures that are subject to change.

Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces, the base area, when loading / unloading a lift, as well as whenever physical distancing cannot be achieved

Physical distancing protocols will be in place for both indoor and outdoor spaces

Daily staff wellness checks will be in place for guest and employee safety

Lodge capacity will be limited in compliance with local, state and federal regulations

Sierra restaurants have been redesigned to emphasize grab and go options with limited seating available

At this time, Sierra-at-Tahoe does not plan on operating under a reservation system for Season Passholders

Guests will not be required to ride a chairlift with people they do not know and will be asked to self-group with members of their party

Regular cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch areas will take place

“We know that change does not always come easy, but it is through embracing it together that we will find success,” said the release. “With months to go before the start of the season and in a dynamically shifting world, there may be modifications to this list. We will do our best to clearly communicate these updates to you as they come so you can plan your turns this winter. And no, it’s not too early to start your snow dance.”For more information, visit: https://www.sierraattahoe.com/covid-19/.