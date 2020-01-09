Sierra-at-Tahoe holds 4th annual Sierra Grub Tour

Chefs battle for the best dish at the 4th annual Sierra-at-Tahoe Grub Tour.

Provided / Brian Walker

If you go ... What: Sierra-at-Tahoe’s 4th annual Grub Tour When: 11 - 4 p.m., Sunday Jan. 12 Where: Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort (1111 Sierra-At-Tahoe Rd, Twin Bridges) Tickets: $15 - 20 Info: www.sierraattahoe.com/event/4th-annual-sierra-grub-tour/

This Sunday Sierra-at-Tahoe is hosting their 4th annual Sierra Grub Tour.

Sierra-at-Tahoe’s food and beverage managers will be competing with each other on their culinary skills.

Check out the resort’s food outlets while enjoying tasty dishes.

Starting at 11 a.m., Sunday Jan. 12, join Sierra-at-Tahoe to be the judge of the best dish while chefs battle it out.

Admission for season pass holders is $15 and $20 for non passholders.

The price will give you a custom wristband and include five different food options across each participating food outlets.

Registration tickets can be bought at any food outlet at Sierra.

This also includes a beverage at the Sierra Pub when final votes are cast at 4 p.m.

Each outlet will be offering something different.

