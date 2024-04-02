Sierra-at-Tahoe hosts Boarding for Breast Cancer’s ‘Love Your Peaks’ event

TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. – Boarding for Breast Cancer is returning to where it all began and ride/ski at Sierra-at-Tahoe fifteenth stop of the 2024 Love Your Peaks Winter Prevention + Fundraising Series on Saturday, April 6th. B4BC’s Love Your Peaks is a fundraising series promoting breast cancer awareness at resorts nationwide, where participants can join the organization at partnering resorts to fundraise, ride/ski and advocate for breast cancer awareness. The nonprofit is looking forward to hitting the slopes of Sierra-at-Tahoe and spreading its mission of early detection + a healthy, active lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention.

The Love Your Peaks Sierra-at-Tahoe stop will include a Pink Poker Run, tribute ride, silent auction, raffles, demos, live music and more!

The Pink Poker Run is an interactive activity where participants of all ages and abilities visit various checkpoints around the mountain to collect pink playing cards. Those with the three best poker hands will win B4BC partner prizes, with individuals representing in their best pink outfits and attitudes being awarded “bonus cards.” It’s a fun, immersive experience that takes participants on a mountain adventure while advocating for breast cancer awareness.

To participate in Love Your Peaks, individuals or teams just have to register, fundraise, ride/ski and win! The link to register and fundraise can be found here . A $25 donation is required for registration, but the more fundraised, the higher the incentives, including the chance to win some incredible partner products from brands such as Suja Organic, YETI, The North Face, Sun Bum, Pura Vida and more.

B4BC will also host a weekly virtual photo contest, opening the series to virtual participants. To enter, post on Instagram using the hashtag #loveyourpeaks and tag @b4bc. The winner will receive a prize pack from B4BC partners and individuals must be registered to win.

Following the Sierra-at-Tahoe event, The Love Your Peaks series will be making its last stop at Mammoth Mountain in May and encourages people to come out, do a winter activity they love and support breast cancer prevention and awareness.

B4BC would like to thank its Love Your Peaks partners including Suja Organic, YETI, Sun Bum, Pura Vida, The North Face, 686, Arbor Collective, Armada, Burton, Dakine, Dragon Alliance, Ethika, ThirtyTwo, Gnu Snowboards, GoPro, Gravity Grabbers, GoggleSoc, Hume Supernatural, Jones Snowboards, melin, Merge4, Nixon, Remind Insoles, Rojo, POW Gloves, Skullcandy, Stance, Traeger Grills, Union Bindings, and VonZipper.