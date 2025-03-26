Sierra-at-Tahoe hosts Dragon Alliance takeover, bringing big name athletes, product giveaways, après

TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. – Eyewear brand, Dragon Alliance, known for its goggles in the snow industry, is taking over Sierra-At-Tahoe, bringing athlete meet-and-greets, product giveaways, and après parties to the mountain, March 27-30.

During the four days, guests can witness Dragon team photoshoots featuring the following big name athletes in snow sports:

Blake Paul : aka the “backcountry prince,” known for tackling any and all terrain, featured in numerous films.

: aka the “backcountry prince,” known for tackling any and all terrain, featured in numerous films. Bryan Iguchi : A master of many forms of snowboarding, including freeride and backcountry, he’s known as a legend in the snow world.

: A master of many forms of snowboarding, including freeride and backcountry, he’s known as a legend in the snow world. Kimmy Fasani : Grew up in Truckee, Calif. and is a trailblazer in women’s snowboarding, being the first woman to land a double backflip, is a breast cancer survivor and filmmaker.

: Grew up in Truckee, Calif. and is a trailblazer in women’s snowboarding, being the first woman to land a double backflip, is a breast cancer survivor and filmmaker. Jared Elston : A rising star pushing the boundaries of the sport and a Natural Selection Snow Tour semifinalist, with a respectable riding name, “Big Air Jare.”

Each Dragon takeover day features an engaging opportunity to hit the mountain and in doing so, potentially win Dragon gear.

Thursday’s activity is a Secret Stash where guests can follow Sierra-At-Tahoe’s Instagram for clues to locate Dragon gear hidden around the mountain.

Friday offers a quest for the best powder turn. Participants who post their best powder turn from the day and tag Dragon Alliance and Sierra-At-Tahoe earn a chance to win gear.

Saturday marks a key day for the event with parties throughout the day, product demos and an opportunity to meet the athletes with autograph signings from 2-3 p.m.

The multi-day take over ends with Natty Sunday where participants can film and post their best clip hitting a natural feature and tag Dragon Alliance and Sierra-At-Tahoe for a chance for that day’s prize.

Dragon Alliance eyewear brand takes over Sierra-at-Tahoe March 27-30. Provided

You can follow Sierra-At-Tahoe or Dragon Alliance on Instagram to stay up to date on the festivities.