Sierra-at-Tahoe hosts Dragon Alliance takeover, bringing big name athletes, product giveaways, après
TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. – Eyewear brand, Dragon Alliance, known for its goggles in the snow industry, is taking over Sierra-At-Tahoe, bringing athlete meet-and-greets, product giveaways, and après parties to the mountain, March 27-30.
During the four days, guests can witness Dragon team photoshoots featuring the following big name athletes in snow sports:
- Blake Paul: aka the “backcountry prince,” known for tackling any and all terrain, featured in numerous films.
- Bryan Iguchi: A master of many forms of snowboarding, including freeride and backcountry, he’s known as a legend in the snow world.
- Kimmy Fasani: Grew up in Truckee, Calif. and is a trailblazer in women’s snowboarding, being the first woman to land a double backflip, is a breast cancer survivor and filmmaker.
- Jared Elston: A rising star pushing the boundaries of the sport and a Natural Selection Snow Tour semifinalist, with a respectable riding name, “Big Air Jare.”
Each Dragon takeover day features an engaging opportunity to hit the mountain and in doing so, potentially win Dragon gear.
Thursday’s activity is a Secret Stash where guests can follow Sierra-At-Tahoe’s Instagram for clues to locate Dragon gear hidden around the mountain.
Friday offers a quest for the best powder turn. Participants who post their best powder turn from the day and tag Dragon Alliance and Sierra-At-Tahoe earn a chance to win gear.
Saturday marks a key day for the event with parties throughout the day, product demos and an opportunity to meet the athletes with autograph signings from 2-3 p.m.
The multi-day take over ends with Natty Sunday where participants can film and post their best clip hitting a natural feature and tag Dragon Alliance and Sierra-At-Tahoe for a chance for that day’s prize.
Event Highlights:
- March 27: Team Photoshoot + Secret Stash Session
- March 28: Team Photoshoot + Powder Bounty
- March 29: Sierra Playgrounds Party (10 AM – 2 PM), Product Demos (10 AM – 2 PM), Meet-n-Greet (2 PM – 3 PM), Après Party (2 PM – 5 PM)
- March 30: Team Photoshoot + Natty Sunday
You can follow Sierra-At-Tahoe or Dragon Alliance on Instagram to stay up to date on the festivities.
