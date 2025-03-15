Sierra-at-Tahoe launches 2025/26 season passes, with no price increase

TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. – With almost three feet of new snow blanketing the resort this week, Sierra-at-Tahoe announced the release of its 2025/26 season pass lineup, breaking industry norms by keeping the cost of a season pass flat year-over-year. Starting today, guests can purchase a 2025/26 Season Pass for the same on-sale price as a 2024/25 Season Pass and use them immediately, for the remainder of the season. Current passholders will also get an exclusive renewal rate.

“With fresh snow falling and plenty more in the forecast, there’s no better time to celebrate the spirit of the Sierra community—where skiing and riding are about more than just turns, they’re about shared experiences and lasting memories,” said Sierra-at-Tahoe General Manager and Vice President Dan Healy. “We’re proud to be doing something different by not increasing the starting price of our 2025/26 Season Passes, because we believe in putting our community first. Sierra has always been about accessibility, affordability, and a welcoming vibe, and we’re excited to keep that tradition alive for seasons to come.”

Looking towards next season, Sierra will continue to offer free parking with no required reservations—the only resort in the Tahoe basin still offering this. Sierra is also proud to offer a new discounted Military Season Pass for active, retired and veteran military.

With more storms in the forecast, passholders can look forward to an exceptional rest of the season with skiing, snowboarding, and a packed events schedule. Sierra-at-Tahoe remains committed to providing accessible skiing and snowboarding experiences with the same independent spirit and dedication to the community that has made the resort a beloved destination for generations. Pricing on 2025/26 Season Passes is expected to go up after April 30, 2025.

2025/26 Season Pass Options:

Unlimited Season Pass – $529 Adult, $209 Child

The Unlimited Pass offers unrestricted access to Sierra-at-Tahoe every day of the season, with no blackout dates. This pass includes unlimited Bring a Friend for Free (BFF) tickets, access to Bring a Friend for Free Fridays, and a 20% discount on all on-mountain purchases, including lessons, rentals, retail, and dining. Additionally, Unlimited Passholders enjoy three free days of skiing at over 20 resorts worldwide as part of the Powder Alliance.

Play Season Pass – $429 Adult

The Play Pass offers skiing and snowboarding at an affordable price, seven days a week, with 10 blackout dates during holidays. This pass includes 12 BFF tickets, Bring a Friend for Free Fridays, and a 20% discount on all on-mountain purchases, including lessons, rentals, retail, and dining.

Weekday Season Pass – $329 Adult

The Weekday Pass is for those who prefer to get their turns in mid-week, giving access to the mountain Monday through Friday throughout the season, with four blackout dates. Passholders receive 10 BFF tickets and 20% off on all on-mountain purchases, including lessons, rentals, retail, and dining.

First Responder and Military Season Passes – $399

Sierra-at-Tahoe is offering a special rate for Active, Retired, and Veteran Military, as well as First Responders (Police, Fire, EMTs, Paramedics) and their immediate families. People who are able to verify their status via ID.me can purchase an Unlimited Pass for $399 and the Weekday Pass for $199. This offer demonstrates Sierra’s continued commitment to supporting those who serve and protect their communities.

Additional Information on Passholder Benefits: BFF Lift Tickets

Unlimited Pass: Unlimited BFF Tickets

Play Pass: 12 BFF Tickets

Weekday Pass: 10 BFF Tickets

BFF tickets are valid any day, with a limit of two redemptions per day. Passholders must be present to redeem and may exchange tickets for Learn to Ski/Ride Lessons at a 1:1 rate.

Bring a Friend for Free Fridays

BFF Fridays are valid from 12/5 – 12/12/25 and 3/13/26 – the close of the season. This benefit excludes child passes (ages 12 and under) and complimentary season passes. Passholder must be present to redeem.

2025/26 Blackout Dates

Play Pass: Dec. 26-31, 2025 | Jan. 17-18, 2026 | Feb. 14-15, 2026

Weekday Pass: Dec. 26-31, 2025 | All weekends

Passes are on sale now. Secure your 2025/26 pass at the 2024/25 rates and enjoy the rest of this season on us.

Learn more: https://www.sierraattahoe.com/season-passes/