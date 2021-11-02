Sierra-at-Tahoe may not open until early 2022.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As repairs continue following the Caldor Fire’s destruction at Sierra-at-Tahoe, resort management has announced they don’t expect their slopes to open in 2021.

“We have substantial work ahead of us before we are able to announce our opening day for this season and it is unlikely that we will open in 2021,” stated Sierra-at-Tahoe officials in a post to social media. “We have set our sights on resuming operations in early 2022.”

Flames destroyed a maintenance shop, damaged chairlift infrastructure and killed countless trees at the ski resort that operates on a special use permit in the El Dorado National Forest.

In early October Sierra-at-Tahoe management reported that they would open for their 75th season with limited terrain.

In the meantime, early openings at other Tahoe-area resorts are motivating the team at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

“As resorts are spinning their first chairs for the 2021-22 winter season, the yearning to join them in this historic, early opening, runs deep here …”