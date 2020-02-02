Sierra-at-Tahoe offering weddings on Valentine’s Day

Sierra-at-Tahoe is offering to marry couples on Valentine's Day.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sierra-at-Tahoe will host the first ever Great Sierra Elopement on Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 14, 2020, 14 couples will say, “I Do” at 8,852’ atop the 360 Smokehouse BBQ.

The location provides a panoramic view of Lake Tahoe, Pyramid Peak, Huckleberry Canyon and the Lovers Leap area.

An in-house officiant will conduct the nuptials, and each couple will get a commemorative photo, and complimentary beverage before taking their first lap as a wedded couple.

“Currently, Sierra is only able to offer full-service weddings during the summer months,” states Marketing and Sales Director, Katie Hunter, in a press release. “But there has been a large demand for winter options. This fun and unique day gives couples the opportunity to seal the deal atop our snowy wonderland, for an unbeatable experience.”

The cost is $100 per couple.

The couples must have a valid marriage license, make a deposit and have a valid lift ticket or season pass.

For more information, visit http://www.sierraattahoe.com/event/valentines-day-the-great-sierra-elopement/