Sierra-at-Tahoe to open Wednesday, Nov. 25, to season passholders only

In the classic and unprecedented fashion that 2020 brings, Sierra-at-Tahoe has announced that they will open with a season passholders appreciation weekend.

According to Sierra-at-Tahoe’s website:

“The long wait is over! Sierra-at-Tahoe will open for the 2020/21 winter season on Wednesday, November 25th exclusively for Season Passholders. With plenty of snow on the ground and top to bottom skiing + riding, we are excited to welcome you back to the place Where Play Reigns Free. With the entire winter season ahead of us, we look forward to opening up the opportunity to ski or ride to our daily visitors on November 30th.

So grab your favorite face covering and come catch some socially distanced turns with us on Wednesday. With a live DJ, limited edition Opening Day stickers, and free samples from Liquid Death – it’s a season kick off you won’t want to miss. We’ll see you there!”

Know before you go and get the latest information on How to Play this winter at sierraattahoe.com/how2play