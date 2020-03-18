Sierra-at-Tahoe to suspend operations for the season

The Sierra-at-Tahoe sign off U.S. 50 with fresh snow.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sierra-at-Tahoe has indefinitely suspended operations for the season to try and help control the spread of the coronavirus.

Sierra-at-Tahoe originally suspended operations for 72 hours, but made the announcement to possibly shut down for the year on Tuesday afternoon.

“As we navigate through the COVID-19 issue, the health and safety of our guests and employees is our primary concern,” said the resort in a press release. “During this time of uncertainty, we will do our part to help stop the spread of this virus.”

The resort said it will possibly re-open later in the spring depending on the public health situation, the status of local health orders, snow conditions and other relevant factors.

“We realize that for those like-minded individuals who gravitate toward spending time in the mountains, this may be difficult to hear,” said the release. “We too are eager to return to our mountain home, and hope to do so with you, soon. Until then, we are grateful for your support and understanding during this unprecedented time and should the situation allow us to resume operations we would gladly finish out the season by taking laps with you.”

For guests who have pre-purchased lift ticket and lesson products for arrival starting 3/7/20 please email passoffice@sierraattahoe.com for more information.