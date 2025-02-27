Sierra-at-Tahoe’s Grub Tour returns this Sunday: You be the judge

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Sierra-at-Tahoe’s annual Grub Tour is back this Sunday, March 2, putting the resort’s culinary teams to the test in a flavor-packed competition—where guests get to decide the winner.

The event is a five-stop food tour across the resort, where skiers and snowboarders can sample specialty dishes from five different eateries before casting their votes. The day wraps up with an après gathering at The Pub, where the ultimate dish will be crowned.

How It Works

Tickets: Available for $20, sold only on the day of the event at participating outlets. The ticket includes five tastings plus a beer or wine at The Pub.

Tasting Locations: The Pub, Mama’s, Solstice, 360 Smokehouse, and Baja Grill. (Note: 360 Smokehouse and Baja Grill are on-mountain and accessible only by skiing or snowboarding.)

Event Timeline: Tastings: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Voting at The Pub: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.



The competition will be judged in two categories: creativity and best overall dish. The winning restaurant in the “best overall” category earns the coveted giant fork, a trophy they’ll keep on display until next season.

“We are excited to bring back the Grub Tour to showcase our team’s culinary talents for our guests,” Scott Justice, Director of Food and Beverage at Sierra-at-Tahoe, said. “We look forward to seeing what these highly competitive and talented teams come up with this year.”

If you’re hitting the slopes this Sunday, bring your appetite and help decide which team takes home the title. No reservations needed—just grab a ticket and enjoy the flavors.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.