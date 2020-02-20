Sierra-at-Tahoe Avalanche Dog Bingo Night Wednesday at South Lake Brewing Co.

Come support Sierra-at-Tahoe Avalanche Dogs at South Lake Brewing Company.

Provided / Brian Walker Photography

Don’t miss a night to support Sierra-at-Tahoe avalanche dogs while having fun.

From 6-9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26 at South Lake Brewing Company, enjoy The Great Bingo Revival.

There will be beer, bingo and dogs.

This will be the 3rd annual fundraiser for the great avalanche rescue dogs at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

The Great Bingo Revival with Rusty Reams is quite the funky experience.

DJ’s are dressed in funk atire complete with bell bottoms and giant wigs.

Rusty Reams, also known as “The Reverand,” calls out numbers in a unique fashion and persona that you have to attend to really understand.

70’s styled costumes are highly encouraged for attendees.

If you do wear a costume, you can receive 10% of beer all night.

Bingo cards are two for $5 and 10 for $20. At the event there will be Sierra avalanche dog shirts and hats available for purchase. All proceeds will go to support the dogs.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m.

The Sierra Avalanche Dogs are a 501(c) non-profit organization that works aligned with Sierra-at-Tahoe Patrol team to increase the recovery of humans in avalanche incidents and safety education.

For more information visit, http://www.sierraattahoe.com/event/sierra-avalanche-dog-bingo.