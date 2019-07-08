Sierra Boulevard construction to cause temporary closure on Barbara Avenue

A temporary closure is currently in place on Barbara Avenue in South Lake Tahoe.

The closure, which is expected to last through Aug. 15, runs from Martin Avenue to Sierra Boulevard. It is part of the Sierra Boulevard street improvement project being conducted by the city of South Lake Tahoe.

The project consists of full roadway reconstruction and pedestrian and drainage improvements along Sierra Boulevard from Palmira Boulevard to Barbara Avenue.

Barbara will be closed to through traffic to ensure motorist and worker safety.

Access for local residents and visitors, as well as emergency personnel and law enforcement to streets on either side of the closure, will be via Fountain, Reno and Kubel avenues. Motorists are also advised to allow extra time when traveling through the area in order to arrive at their destinations on time.

For questions regarding this construction, contact the El Dorado County’s Tahoe Engineering main line at 530-573-7900.