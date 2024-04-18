Sierra Café transformed into northern Italy inspired Osteria Sierra

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Hyatt’s cozy lodge styled Sierra Café known for serving up a varied American menu for breakfast and lunch has transformed into the chic, elegant Osteria Sierra, with the same mountain views and patio.

The revamped restaurant hosted an afternoon sampling on Friday, April 12. There, Hyatt General Manager Pascal Dupuis explained inspiration for decor and cuisine came from northern Italy.

Inspiration for Osteria Sierra’s decor and cuisine came from northern Italy. Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The resort decided to create a new concept for the space around 6-7 months ago. Creators sought to combine traditional Italian charm and alpine allure with fresh pasta made in-house, steaks, seafood, and desserts accompanied with a carefully curated wines and cocktails.

For Chef de Cuisine, Shay Prince, his Italian journey began with the Hyatt 10 years ago, but it was always in his blood. The chef’s move to the area coincided with him reuniting with his father’s side of the family who originated from Italy.

They were Italian immigrants who moved to Angel’s Camp during the gold rush. The two businesses started by the family, a general store and hotel, still exist today.

Spending time with his reacquainted family allowed the chef to rediscover his Italian roots, something he’ll be bringing to the table, along with prior experience at an Italian restaurant in Hawaii.

“Our goal with this was to have fun,” and the chef said Friday night, “to explore.”

He paid tribute to the Sierra Café, saying it was a staple here, “but it was time to explore new things.”

The new restaurant hosted an afternoon sampling of cuisine and beverages. Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The restaurant sources ingredients through the Tahoe Food Hub, utilizing resources from local providers and farmers within a 100 mile radius.

Osteria Sierra is open everyday until April 27 from 5-9 p.m. The restaurant will be closed Sunday and Mondays. Reservations are recommended, but not required.

In addition to announcing the revamped restaurant, Dupuis announced the return of local discounts. The full menu of discounts is detailed in a concurrently ran article.