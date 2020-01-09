Sierra Club Tahoe hosting outreach meeting Thursday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Sierra Club Tahoe is hosting an outreach meeting for South Lake Tahoe residents to learn about the work they’ve been doing.

The meeting is open to all and will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at Unity at the Lake, 870 Emerald Bay Rd.

The meeting will feature a presentation on the cougar by Dr. Rick Hopkins, Ph.D. He will address myths about the cougar; has sport hunting been an effective tool for managing cougars and are cougars losing their fear of humans, posing a greater risk than in previous decades.

There will be light snacks and freshments. Sierra Club urges attendees to bring a reusable water bottle or cup.

To learn more, visit http://www.sierraclub.org/mother-lode/tahoe.