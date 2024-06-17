Sierra House Elementary brings innovative math instruction to Lake Tahoe students

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Superintendent Todd Cutler enthusiastically showcased Lake Tahoe Unified School District innovative math instruction at Sierra House Elementary during the district’s May 23 board meeting. Cutler expressed gratitude to Principal Karin Holmes, Associate Superintendent Alan Reeder, and the Sierra House staff for their commitment to bringing cutting-edge math education to students. For a glimpse of this instruction, watch the video in this link: LTUSD Early Math Initiative .

Dan Browne commented about the LTUSD Upgrading and Repairing Local Schools flyer he recently received in the mail. He advised the Board to consider highlighting the fact that upgrading the schools is an important investment in the community.

LTUSD Director of Multilingual Learner Equity Karen Goldberg introduced members of the Bijou Community School enrichment club, Ballet Folclórico Dancers. The club partners with the Family Resource Center to provide dance opportunities to students.

Ballet Folclórico Dancers. Provided / LTUSD

One club member commented that she loves being part of the club because it allows her to dance like her dad. Students from the club performed three dances for the board. The performances can be viewed at this link: May 23, 2024, Board Meeting . Director Goldberg noted that Bijou offers many after school programs for students and the programs help students feel connected to school.

South Tahoe Middle School Principal Cindy Martinez showcased STMS achievements and activities. Students represented the diverse richness of the STMS school community and highlighted leadership, music, athletic and other enriching opportunities for all students at STMS.

One student noted that all sixth grade students learned to ride a bike this year, and another student read her winning essay from the Be the Change essay contest sponsored by the Soroptimists. The focus of the essay was working toward addressing bullying at STMS.

Matt Newberry, representing Liberty Utilities, delivered a comprehensive update on the collaborative partnership with LTUSD. During his presentation, Newberry emphasized the groundbreaking electric bus initiative and underscored Liberty’s commitment to customer support. Notably, Liberty offers a range of assistance programs, including energy assistance and medical baseline allowances.

Cutler thanked members of the Superintendent Student Advisory Council for their dedication to leadership and representation of LTUSD on local boards as well as at community events. Cutler presented Sadie Beall, Kole Brouwer, Rose Friedrich, Emmie Fiel, Noosa Higgins, Hannah Kelso, Layla Levitt, Izik Martinez, Chase Mosedale, Martina Navarrete Urrutia, Alexandra Pickett, and Mia Valenzuela with certificates of appreciation.

Dr. Cutler and Hannah Kelso Provided / LTUSD

Associate Superintendent Dr. Alan Reeder introduced the proposed 2024 – 2027 Local Control Accountability Plan to the Board. Reeder explained that the LCAP is a required component of the California education funding system which ensures that resources are allocated effectively to support student achievement and equity. The agenda item will return to the June 13, 2024, Board of Education meeting as a discussion item, and then again for Board action on June 27, 2024.

The Board approved the 2024/25 and 2025/26 LTUSD Academic calendars. The calendars are posted on the LTUSD website at ltusd.org.

The board approved the updates to the Facilities Master Plan for 2024.

Interim Chief Business Officer Kelly Buttery provided the Board with a summary of the updates and impacts of the Governor’s May revision of the state budget. It is the District’s intent to host a Public Hearing and provide an overview of the FY 2024/25 Budget at the June 13, 2024, meeting with a request of approval of the budget at the June 27, 2024, meeting.

The Board approved the revisions to Board Policy 5127: Graduation Ceremonies and Activities and Board Policy 5127.1: Valedictorian and Salutatorian. Over the next three years, STHS will recognize both Valedictorian, Salutatorian as well as Summa Cum Laude (4.5+ GPA), Magna Cum Laude (4.21-4.25) and Cum Laude (3.8-4.20), then phase out the Valedictorian and Salutatorian recognition