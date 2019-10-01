Sierra House elementary students return to campus after nearly a year away

Sierra House Elementary School students and staff returned to campus today after nearly a year away.

A fire at the school in November 2018 forced the school to relocate to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe building down the street in the Bijou area.

Lake Tahoe Unified School District started construction on the school over the summer but it wasn’t finished before the start of the school.

The school district pushed back the start of school but eventually started the year with the kindergarten through third grade students still attending school at Al Tahoe while some students went to class on the Sierra House campus while it was under construction.

Parents were livid about the situation and the way the school district handled communication.

After multiple delays, LTUSD announced all students could re-enter Sierra House.

“Everyone is thrilled to be back at Sierra House,” said Shannon Chandler, Public Information Officer for LTUSD. “It’s a second home for the staff and students and so I imagine it is very exciting, and very comforting, to be back.”

Parents are still weary of the students being back at the school.

Julie Jacobs, parent of students at the elementary school said she’ll walk her kids to their classes and check out the situation.