Sierra Jobs First Governing Council votes to unanimously approve strategic plan

BISHOP, Calif. – Sierra Jobs First has reached a critical milestone marking the end of the strategic planning phase and start of the catalyst funding phase. SJF is the regional collaborative representing the voice of seven counties in the Sierra in the statewide California Jobs First program — an historic, state-led initiative launched to create economic resilience and a community-led, climate-forward future for California.

Sixteen members of the Sierra Jobs First Governing Council convened virtually on Aug. 23 to officially approve moving forward with the region’s Strategic Plan, a report designed to guide project selection and job growth.

The plan includes strategies that address foundational challenges in the region such as:

Housing and Placemaking

Land Use and Tenure

Physical Infrastructure

Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Workforce Development

It also covers industry sectors identified for their potential to grow high-quality jobs, including:

Sustainable Recreation and Tourism

Natural and Working Lands

Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems

Clean Energy and Energy Resilience

Social and Civic Infrastructure, and Community Healthcare

The final strategic plan was developed through a process that began in April 2023, by a multi-county collaborative consisting of hundreds of local government and tribal representatives, industry-specific experts and involved community members under the guidance of program administrators at Sierra Business Council. The plan is available at sierrajobsfirst.org/strategic-plan and will be submitted to the State of California on Aug. 29. Because this plan is a living document, revisions may continue throughout the Sierra Jobs First process to best serve the region’s goals and priorities.

“The strategic planning process has been a demonstration of regional unity and we are grateful to the efforts of the members of the Sierra Jobs First Collaborative, including the individuals who submitted nearly 600 comments during multiple rounds of public review,” said Erika Harvey, program director, Sierra Jobs First. “We look forward to moving into the catalyst phase and seeing the strategies come to life through projects that benefit all the current and future residents of the Sierra.”

Sept. 1 marks the start of the catalyst phase, in which regional project applicants will hone their ideas to fit funding criteria. The window to submit applications will be Oct. 15 through Dec. 15. Funded projects will create sustainable, good-paying jobs, benefit disinvested communities and advance climate goals. For more about the project application process, visit https://sierrajobsfirst.org/project-process . Sierra Business Council staff may be available to provide technical assistance on the applications. To request assistance, please reach out to them at jobsfirst@sierrabusiness.org .

To receive updates on this essential milestone, or to get involved in Sierra Jobs First, sign up for the newsletter at https://sierrajobsfirst.org/get-involved/ .