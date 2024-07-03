Sierra Jobs First releases draft strategy packet, invites public comment through July 8 

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. – Sierra Jobs First , a regional collaborative representing the voice of seven counties in the eastern Sierra during the statewide California Jobs First initiative, opened a first public review period of the “Draft Strategy Packet” on June 21, 2024. The packet is available for viewing and feedback through July 8 at sierrajobsfirst.org/strategic-plan/ .

The packet represents countless hours of regional research and thoughtful conversation with hundreds of community members, industry leaders, representatives from disinvested populations and stakeholders across Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Inyo, Mariposa, Mono and Tuolumne counties. It includes strategies, tactics and desired outcomes across vital topics to the Sierra region, including Housing and Placemaking, Workforce Development, Social and Physical Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Sustainable Recreation and Tourism, Agriculture and Working Lands, and more.

Throughout May and June 2024, Sierra Jobs First hosted a series of 11 Community Engagement workshops alongside trusted community partners where members of the public were asked to weigh in on “core issues” and “opportunities for the region” (Foundational Elements). A summary of the community engagement efforts and key takeaways from these workshops can be found here .

“The Sierra Jobs First Collaborative’s mission is to accurately represent all the voices in the Sierra region, and this public review period of the Draft Strategy Packet is an essential step in giving everyone a say in how funds should be deployed through California Jobs First to create high-quality jobs that equitably move California toward a climate-neutral future,” said Erika Harvey, program director, Sierra Jobs First. “We are grateful in advance for public feedback that will help us further refine the draft strategies in a way that best serves you and your community.”

Following the close of the first Public Review period of the “Daft Strategy Packet” on July 8, all feedback will be reviewed and incorporated as appropriate into a full “Strategic Plan draft,” which will then be opened for another period of public comment July 25 through August 7, as the collaborative moves towards delivery of the final Strategic Plan to Sacramento on August 28.

To receive updates as drafts become available for comment, and to get involved in Sierra Jobs First, sign up for the Sierra Jobs First Collaborative mailing list here .