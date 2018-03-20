Sierra Nevada College choir announces spring concert

Sierra Nevada College choir recently announced the details for its spring concert

The choir will perform "The Creation" by Joseph Haydn April 5 and 7.

"The Creation," according to a press release from the choir, is essentially the book of Genesis set to music. "And very optimistic, sunshiny music at that."

"The choir adds its own drama to the biblical story of the creation of the Earth, and it sings joyously and gratefully of the beauty and majesty of this creation," states the press release. "The song from this masterpiece that may be familiar to you is 'The Heavens are Telling.' There are several other energetic, exciting, and rambunctiously happy pieces that the choir contributes."

Tickets are available at The Potlatch and the SNC bookstore in Incline, and The Store in Tahoe City. Choir members also have tickets for sale. Tickets are $15 presale, $20 at the door, and free for kids 12 and younger and SNC folks.

Three soloists help narrate the story: Lisa Hoopes (angelic soprano) plays the angel Gabriel, Brad Perry (heavenly tenor) is the angel Uriel and Stuart Duke (all-powerful bass) is the archangel Raphael. Karen Colbert sings the role of Eve, and Lorelei van Peborgh adds her alto voice to the grand finale. Katie Lauder is the accompanist on piano, and Joel Munc, Jon Obester, Jeffrey Lindhorst and John Cordoza comprise the instrumental support.

"The Creation," according to the choir, is considered to be the masterpiece of classic composer Papa Haydn.

Both shows, Thursday and Saturday, start at 7 p.m., and will take place at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 341 Village Blvd., in Incline Village.

The SNC choir is in its 33rd year, and brings quality musical productions to the community. Membership is drawn from Tahoe's North and South shores and Sierra Nevada College. Donna Axton is the musical director and conductor. For more info, call Axton at 775-881-7586.