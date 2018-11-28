Sierra Nevada College Choir presents ‘Magnificat’ by John Rutter

It is again time to ring in the holiday season with Sierra Nevada College Concert Choir's 33rd annual Winter Concert.

This year concerts are not the usual Thursday and Saturday. Instead, performances will take place Thursday and Friday, Nov. 29 and 30. Both shows are at 7 p.m., at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 341 Village Blvd., Incline Village.

John Rutter's "Magnificat" is the centerpiece of the concert. This gorgeous and magnificent music is full of rhythmic interest and melodic beauty.

As usual, we feature joyful seasonal favorites and our show-stopper version of "O Holy Night" with Lisa Hoopes' angelic voice floating up to the rafters. David Pierce and Kevin Beiswenger create their duet magic; Rowan and Miles Behrens add their undeniable charm and talent to the fun.

Katie Lauder Cardoza will be accompanying us on piano, along with a talented professional orchestra made up of Joel Munc, Jon Obester, Jim Stanley, Susan Cross Stanley, Bruce Kanzelmeyer, and, John Cardoza.

The SNC choir is in its 33rd year, and it brings high quality musical productions to this community. The membership is drawn from Tahoe's North and South shores and Sierra Nevada College. Donna Axton is the musical director and conductor.

For more information, call Axton at 775-881-7586.

Tickets are available at The Potlatch, Handmade at the Lake, and The SNC Bookstore in Incline, and The Store in Tahoe City. Choir members also have tickets for sale.

Tickets are $15 presale, $20 at the door, and free for kids 12 and younger and SNC folks.

This article was provided by Sierra Nevada College Concert Choir.