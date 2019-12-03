Sierra Nevada College choir will perform Thursday, Saturday at annual Winter Concert

Choir performers Amahl, Rowan Behrens; the three kings, David Pierce, Brad Perry and Marty Gollery.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Sierra Nevada College Concert Choir will perform at its annual Winter Concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at the St. Patrick’s Church in Incline Village.

The choir will perform “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” by Gian Carlo Menotti and “The Seven Joys of Christmas” by Kirke Mechem.

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” was first performed on Christmas Eve in 1951.

This was the first American opera written for a television audience. This choir previously performed “Amahl” in 2007.

Stars of this concert include Rowan Behrens as Amahl, Lisa Hoopes as Amahl’s mother, and Marty Gollery, Brad Perry, and David Pierce as the three kings.

The second half of the concert consists of “The Seven Joys of Christmas” as well as other seasonal favorites.

Membership is drawn from North Shore, Truckee, and students and faculty of Sierra Nevada College.

Donna Axton is the musical director and conductor.

Tickets are available in advance for $15 online at SierraNevada.edu.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $20.

Kids receive free admission.

For more information, call 775-881-7586.