Sierra Nevada College Concert Choir presents ‘Paradise Lost’

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The spring performances by Sierra Nevada College Concert Choir are slated for April 4 and 6.

Tickets are currently on sale for the show, which features J.A. Meyrelles and Donna Roberts Axton's musical adaptation of John Milton's epic poem "Paradise Lost" and Randall Thompson's "Frostiana," his setting of seven Robert Frost poems. A small orchestra highlights both "Frostiana" and "Paradise Lost."

Composers J.A. "Chip" Meyrelles and Donna Axton will present a brief introduction to "Paradise Lost" after intermission. All are also welcome to a "meet the composers" talk in the library at the completion of the concert. Refreshments will be served.

"Paradise Lost" is, according to a choir member, amazingly fantastic, states a press release from the choir. The characters are: God, Satan and Adam and Eve. The musical styles range from Baroque to Broadway to gospel.

Featured soloists include: Marty Gollery (as Satan), Dave Pierce (as God), Tammy Thompson Blum (as Eve), Brad Perry (Adam), Helene Larson and Lorelei Van Peborgh (the witnesses), David Marelich (Michael the Archangel).

Tickets are $20 general admission; $15 presale; free for SNC folks and kids 12 and younger. They can be purchased at Potlatch, Handmade at the Lake, The Store in Tahoe City, SNC bookstore, from choir members and at the door.

Both the April 4 and 6 shows start at 7 p.m. in St. Patrick's Episcopal Church.

Currently under the direction of Axton, the SNC choir is in its 34th year. It brings high quality musical productions to the Incline Village community, although membership is draw from Tahoe's North and South shores, as well as Sierra Nevada College.

Call Axton, the choir's musical director and conductor, at 775-881-7586 for information.