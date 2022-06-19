Sierra Sotheby’s hosts ‘Adopt A Day of Nourishment’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Hosting Bread & Broth’s first Adopt A Day of Nourishment since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the AAD crew members from Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty were a real pleasure to have helping at the B&B Monday Meal on June 6.

In addition to Ellen Camacho, who arranged the Sierra Sotheby’s Adopt A Day, the Sotheby’s team consisted of Demain Black, Kathy Hyde, and Andrea King and her son, Milo.

Thanks to Sierra Sotheby’s AAD $300 sponsorship donation, the B&B cooking and serving teams were able to serve up chicken fajitas, pinto beans, green garden salad, mix fruit salad, desserts and drinks to the dinner guests who came to St. Theresa Grace Hall. In addition to the hot and tasty dinner, the clients received bags of food consisting of fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, breads/pastries, dairy products, and various other staples. Dinner guests were also able to enjoy ‘seconds’ and dinner ‘take home’ servings.

Representing her AAD crew, Camacho commented on how “‘we were all very impressed with how much food B&B had to serve and how hard the B&B volunteers worked to give back to the community. It was an honor for us to be a part of the dinner service and can’t wait to help out again.”

As always, B&B is so grateful for our AAD sponsors, like the Sierra Sotheby’s, who volunteer alongside the regular Monday Meal volunteers. It takes 20-25 folks to put together the Monday Meal, and B&B welcomes all members of the community to share with us the opportunity to serve the community.

Thank you to Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for their help and volunteer spirit in participating in Bread & Broth’s efforts to ease hunger in our community.

For more information about Bread & Broth’s programs, visit breadandbroth.org or contact Carol Gerard at 530-542-2876.

Source: Bread and Broth