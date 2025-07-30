Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty feeds community members

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth is very fortunate to have the generous support of the local realty company Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty and four of their very dedicated realtors who have volunteered as Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor crew members many time over the last 6 years. Ellen Camacho, Haily Mitchell, and Joseph and Andrea King have volunteered so frequently at B&B’s Monday Meal that instead of signing the Adopt A Day ‘Thank You’ banner, they are just putting stars next to their signatures on the banner from previous volunteer stints.

Returning for their third sponsorship this year on Monday, July 21st, Sierra Sotheby’s crew needed no guidance while helping the B&B volunteers wrap utensils and fill fresh fruit and vegetable ‘giveaway’ bags from 3 to 4 p.m. and then get behind the meal serving line at 4 p.m. to welcome the dinner guests and fill their trays with roasted pork loin with a mushroom sauce, roasted Greek potatoes. Sauteed zucchini, and a mushroom salad.

Left to Right: Joe King, Andrea King, Haily Mitchell, Ellen Camacho Provided

As the initial rush of dinner guests subsided, Andrea took a moment to share her thoughts about being an Adopt A Day sponsor volunteer crew member. “Our team is always so grateful to join all of many wonderful B&B volunteers for putting together a nutritious meal for our community.”

Altogether, the $350 AAD donation fee helped to provide for over 134 first and second servings to those at the Monday Meal and also included a pan filled with pork loin slices that were taken to the Tahoe Homeless Coalition for their clients to enjoy.

Thank you to the Bread & Broth supporters like Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty and their dedicated realtors but also to the many individuals who make donations to Bread & Broth to fully fund the Monday Meals and provide the funds needed to purchase the milk, eggs, butter, and fresh fruits and vegetables given out at each Monday Meal service.

For information regarding donations, volunteering, or B&B’s food programs, please visit our website http://www.breadandbroth.org .