Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty hosts Bread & Broth Dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Monday, December 2, a filling and ‘down home’ meal was served that eliminated any feelings of hunger that the dinner guests might have had when they arrived at St. Theresa Grace Hall that evening. As the 123 dinner guests moved down the serving line, they had a wide selection of toppings to finish off their ‘fully load’ baked potatoes that were smothered in chili – sour cream, green onions, cheddar cheese, salsa, bacon, to name a few. The meal was finished off with a green salad with almonds and mandarin oranges, rolls, and a wide selection of delicious desserts.

Hosting this hearty meal was the Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. Sierra Sotheby’s has been hosting 3-4 Adopt A Days (AAD) annually for the last 2 1/2 years thanks to the efforts of Ellen Camacho, who has been coordinating the Sierra Sotheby’s sponsorships.

On the 2nd, the Sierra Sotheby’s Adopt A Day volunteers included Andrea King, Joe King, and Haily Mitchell, who have volunteered many times over the years, and Angie Challenor and Sandy Dobronte who came to volunteer at a Bread & Broth Monday Meal for the first time. Whether seasoned or brand new AAD volunteers, Sierra Sotheby’s volunteers are always the best.

Joe King, Andrea King, Sandy Dobronte, Haily Mitchell, Angie Challenor Provided / Bread & Broth

It was a busy evening for the Bread & Broth and Sierra Sotheby’s volunteers as they packed over 100 bags filled with fresh fruit and vegetables and then generously served the 123 dinner guests as they arrived for the meal. In addition to the packed bags of fruit and vegetables, the dinner guests also received dairy products, meat, breads, pastries, and a varied sundry of food products.

“Sierra Sotheby’s agents are honored and proud to serve our wonderful community during the Holidays, and throughout the year,” exclaimed Angie Challenor. “We strive to nourish the community and enjoy seeing the gratitude and smiles of those we served. Bringing warmth and comfort through full bellies is our distinct joy! Happy Holidays South Lake Tahoe!”