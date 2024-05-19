Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty hosts Community Dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Coordinated by realtor Ellen Camacho, Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty has been hosting four Adopt A Day of Nourishments (AAD) sponsorships annually for several years. The most current sponsorship meal was held on Monday, May 6, and once again Sierra Sotheby’s sent an excellent volunteer crew to participate in the evening meal service.

In addition to Ellen Camacho, the Sierra Sotheby’s sponsorship AAD crew included returning volunteers Demian Black and Haily Mitchell, and Angie Challenor, who was participating in an Adopt A Day sponsorship meal service for the first time.

“We appreciate the opportunity to help the volunteers at Bread & Broth serve a hot meal to the community members and we are thankful to be a part of this dinner service,” said Haily. Participating in a Monday Meal may include preparing the meal utensils; bagging “giveaway” food; arranging the food at the food “giveaway” table; setting up the dessert and drink table; serving the meal, drinks, and desserts; drying dishes, and helping with the meal’s takedown and cleanup. It’s a busy time from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Monday Meal, but the reward of serving between 95 to 130 folks who are in need of a hot, nutritious meal make the effort worthwhile.

The May 6 Monday Meal was a celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The plates were loaded with taco/chip boats served with a choice of salsa, guacamole, cheese, and tomatoes toppings, along with Spanish rice, black beans, slice cantaloupe and an assortment of desserts. The dinner guests really enjoyed the evening’s menu and the dinner guests shared a round of applause for the B&B cooks, B&B serving volunteers, and the Adopt A Day sponsorship crew.

Bread & Broth appreciates the continuing support of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty and looks forward to having the Sierra Sotheby’s folks return for another two Adopt A Days through the remainder of 2024.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .