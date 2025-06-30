Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty sponsors Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In 2023, Feeding America published statistics that highlighted the number of food-insecure people in America. Based on their data, 1 in 10 adults and 20% of children are experiencing hunger due to the inability to secure sufficient food for a healthy life. With inflation and the on-going increase of food prices, the number of Americans experiencing food-insecurity has only increased.

On June 23rd, Bread & Broth (B&B) served a record number of 140 dinner guests at the Monday Meal early evening dinner. Helping B&B to provide a great summer meal of BBQ ribs, baked beans, buttered corn, and coleslaw was the Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) sponsor Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. “Always amazed at the Bread & Broth volunteer cooks and what they can turn out, making the dinner guests very happy,” shared Joe King, a Sierra Sotheby’s realtor.

Left to right: Haily Mitchell, Andrea King, Ellen Camacho, Joe King Provided / Bread & Broth

Joining Joe were fellow Sierra Sotheby’s realtors Ellen Camacho, Andrea King, and Haily Mitchell. As the Monday Meal evening’s host, “the Sotheby’s team looks forward to our time serving with Bread & Broth,” shared Haily ” We love giving back to our community and supporting the wonderful Bread & Broth team in their mission.”

As the number of people coming to B&B meals increases, the support of our Adopt A Day sponsors plays a vital role in our mission to help ease hunger in our community by partially funding the Monday Meal costs. Sierra Sotheby’s sponsors 3-4 Monday Meals annually and these four realtors are seasoned AAD volunteers serving many times over the past 7 years. Their help and positivity is greatly appreciated by the B&B volunteers who work alongside this amazing Sierra Sotheby’s team.

Bread & Broth serves meals twice weekly. The Monday Meal at St. Theresa Grace Hall is served from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Second Serving provides a meal at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church on Fridays from 4 to 5 p.m. Bread & Broth also provides weekend food to the youth of our community during the school year and now that the children are off for the summer, B&B 4 Kids has just begun to give out kid-friendly food to children up to the age 18 every Wednesday at St. Theresa Grace Hall from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For information regarding donations, volunteering, or B&B’s food programs, please visit our website http://www.breadandbroth.org .