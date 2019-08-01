Sierra State Parks Foundation hosting BIG BLUEgrass Benefit Concert at Sugar Pine Point State Park

If you go ... What: BIG BLUEgrass Benefit Concert When: 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 Where: Sugar Pine Point State Park (7585 California Route 89, Tahoma, Calif.) Tickets: $20 pre-sale, $25 at the gate Info: sierrastateparks.org

Bluegrass fans at Lake Tahoe won’t have to travel far — at all — for an excellent evening filled with foot-stomping tunes and good times.

Sugar Pine Point State Park plays host to an evening of bluegrass Friday with the return of BIG BLUEgrass, which is one of the most cleverly named events ever.

The evening, which counts the renowned Hardly Strictly Bluegrass among its sponsors, features an impressive lineup consisting of Go To Hell-Man Clan Band, Misner & Smith and One Grass Two Grass — the last of which should be a familiar name to bluegrass fans in the basin.

As if the great music weren’t enough, local and regional food vendors will be on hand to cater to all your cravings. Participating vendors include Big Blue Q, Exquisite Grill and Cherie’s Hand Dipped Ice Cream.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and Alibi Ale Works (we hear they just opened a new public house in Incline Village) will be providing the beer.

All of this unfolds in the stunning Sugar Pine Point State Park, which is hands down one of the most beautiful parks in Tahoe. And it benefits the Sierra State Parks Foundation, which funds projects and educational programs that connect visitors with the area’s cultural heritage and natural resources, according to its website.

Pre-sale tickets, available online at bit.ly/bigbluegrassticks, are $20 while tickets at the door cost $25. Ticket cost does not include parking, which is $10. Attendees are encouraged to carpool or use public transportation as parking is limited.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the music starts at 5.

Outside food and drinks are prohibited, but the Sierra State Parks Foundation recommends bringing low back chairs, flashlights and warm clothing.

Learn more about the foundation at sierrastateparks.org.