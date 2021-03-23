Sierra State Parks hosts Earth Day art contest

The Sierra State Parks Foundation is hosting the Virtual Earth Day Art Contest from Thursday, March 25 through April 16.

The foundation is looking to spark creativity in all those who love the parks at Lake Tahoe.

The contest’s theme is “Recreate Responsibly.”

The contest is for all ages and there are prizes for each age division.

Email submissions to communications@sierrastateparks.org .

For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.