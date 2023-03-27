Sierra storm pantry, stock up with superfoods

Store up food stuff before another storm. It will give you peace of mind.

So, why exactly do people think stocking a pantry with a tin of Spam or SpaghettiOs in a can are basic ER staples? It’s the 21st century.

How do you put together a nutritious ER stash? Go to the Mediterranean diet! The fact is, when disaster strikes, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol numbers is vital as stress soars. This heart-healthy regimen contains vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains, and extra-virgin olive oil with fish/seafood and fermented dairy products. Beverages include water, coffee, and tea. It’s a perfect plan for an emergency pantry.

Superfoods to the Rescue

1. Fruits. Opt for canned fruit packed in water or unsweetened natural juices and dried fruit with no sugar added.

2. Vegetables. Russet and Sweet potatoes have a long shelf life. Opt for canned (low-sodium) varieties and all-natural marinara sauce – a versatile staple.

3. Grains. Breads, oats, whole grain cereals and pasta.

4. Fish & Seafood. Consider water-packed tuna and salmon.

5. Eggs, Poultry, Cheese and Yogurt, Milk. Try powdered eggs or scramble egg mix. Opt for canned chicken or turkey. Soft cheese like Brie doesn’t have to be refrigerated, nor does powdered yogurt or powdered milk.

6. Nuts, Seeds and Legumes. Good protein sources are beans, nuts, nut butters, and sesame seeds.

7. Herbs and Spices. For taste and nutrients use basil, cinnamon, garlic, pepper, and turmeric.

8. Meats and Sweets. Try canned all-natural beef. Stock honey and all-natural protein bars.

9. Water and Wine. Bottled water is essential (and wine in moderation is calming).

Picks for Annoying Ailments

Healthful superfoods can quell common conditions (if you have heat, cold or if you don’t).

• Cold/flu: You can’t go wrong with chicken soup to soothe a sore throat. Try nutritious organic brands in quart brick packs rather than high-sodium canned varieties.

• Fatigue: Look for a balance of lean protein and whole-food carbs to maintain stable blood sugar and energy levels. Go for water-packed canned tuna on whole grain crackers or almonds with a fruit cup.

• Insomnia: Herbal teas can be of help when sleep is evasive, as can a glass of milk, or a hard-boiled egg. Both contain tryptophan, a protein that can help induce slumber.

• Stomach woes: Grab Ginger ale or peppermint tea, both can ease queasiness.

• Stress: Try dark chocolate for antioxidant properties and brain-calming benefits.

In a nutshell: Before disaster strikes – go shopping for people and pets. Forage for a flavorful, well-balanced ER stockpile for health and peace of mind.

Cal Orey, M.A. Is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, Honey, Coffee, Tea, Superfoods, Essential Oils, Herbs and Spices) published by Kensington. (The collection has been featured by the Good Cookbook Club.) Orey’s new book is Soulmates with Paws. Website http://www.calorey.com .