Sierra-at-Tahoe celebrating Lake Tahoe South Shore Olympians, athletes

The South Shore community is invited to come out and celebrate local Olympians and winter athletes Saturday, April 7.

Saturday's celebration at Sierra-at-Tahoe was originally slated for early March, but severe winter storms forced its postponement. The community will celebrate athletes Jamie Anderson, Maddie Bowman, Hannah Teter and Kyle Smaine, all who call Sierra-at-Tahoe their home mountain.

Anderson and Teter will be on hand for the celebration, which will take place on the Solstice Plaza at Sierra's base area and will include autograph signings, speeches by local dignitaries, and a silent auction with proceeds going to Protect Our Winters and Jamie Anderson Foundation.

"We are so proud of them for the amazing people and role models they've become. It's an honor that our programs and terrain parks laid the foundation of these athletes to progress to the world stage," John Rice, Sierra-at-Tahoe general manager, stated in a press release. "We are thrilled to celebrate our champions as they return home to South Lake Tahoe."

Autographs will be available on the Solstice Plaza from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Speeches will take place at 12:30 p.m. and a silent auction with Olympic Memorabilia and donations will be held in the Solstice Eatery from 1-3 p.m.

Guests can enjoy live music on the plaza plus spring skiing all day long.