Sierra to open first California store in South Lake Tahoe

GRAND OPENING INFO & STORE FEATURES Grand Opening: April 26, 2025 at 8 a.m.

Store Location:1056 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe CA, 96150

Plaza Details: South Y Center

Store Size: 19,000

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Employment: Sierra is currently hiring new full- and part-time Store Associates in South Lake Tahoe. Visit jobs.tjx.com to learn more



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Sierra, the multichannel off-price retailer with high-quality active and outdoor products at exceptional prices is heading to South Lake Tahoe’s South Y Center.

Opening on April 26, the new store marks a significant milestone for the brand’s nationwide expansion as Sierra’s first store in California. Sierra will open its doors to the South Lake Tahoe community with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 26 at 8 a.m. For this milestone, Sierra’s Active Wagon will be stationed in front of the store stacked with 100 Sierra products that will be available to shoppers in the new store including kayaks, sleeping bags, yard games, sporting goods, pet essentials, hiking boots, yoga mats, running shoes, ski and snow gear, and so much more.

In addition to being one of the first to shop in store, attendees can enter the ‘Sierra Sweeps’ by taking their chance on the spin to win wheel and other games where they’ll win gift cards, branded swag and more. The fun doesn’t stop there, one lucky winner will take home a $500 Sierra gift card by correctly guessing the height of the Active Wagon and its stack.

If you miss the Active Wagon on opening day, keep an eye out around town on Sunday as it will be making stops at some of South Lake Tahoe’s iconic destinations. Bonus, they’ve invited South Lake Tahoe’s very own 93.9 The Lake to join at the store. Stop by the station’s tent to enjoy live music and fun with Robin Rothschild, the DJ behind “Live at 5 with Robin” from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first store in California and bring our off-price shopping experience to the South Lake Tahoe community!” said Amanda Johnson, Assistant Vice President, Marketing Director

Sierra. “The new store will allow residents to explore our diverse range of spring gear and apparel to make living an active lifestyle easier than ever. At Sierra, our goal is to provide communities with quality active and outdoor apparel, footwear and gear at accessible prices, allowing shoppers to get moving in the way that suits them best.”

The store will offer a wide selection of active and outside apparel, footwear, and gear, bringing South Lake Tahoe shoppers everything needed to fully enjoy their favorite activities. The extensive product range includes light layers, bike helmets and accessories, hiking and camping gear, fishing rods, and more – all from leading brands at extraordinary savings.

As part of the TJ Maxx Family of Brands, Sierra is the go-to retailer for discovering great finds on top active and outdoor brands for the entire family at amazing savings. With its wide array of apparel, footwear, and gear – all available at up to 20-60% less than department and specialty store prices -Sierra is a one-stop-shop for everything you didn’t even know you needed to get active year-round.

To support the local community of South Lake Tahoe, Sierra has made a $10,000 donation to non-profit

organization Live Violence Free. The donation will support Live Violence Free’s mission to empower

survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse by providing critical services such as emergency shelter, advocacy, counseling, and legal assistance.