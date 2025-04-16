Sign up for defensible space inspection, chipping services

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s time to spring into action and prepare for wildfire season. The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will soon begin offering Defensible Space Inspections and Curbside Chipping Services for residents of Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

Online registration starts on May 5, 2025, and services will begin the week of May 12, 2025.

Visit http://www.nltfpd.org/curbside-chipping for full details and to submit your request.

Here’s what to expect:

Defensible Space Evaluations: After submitting your request, our team will contact you within two weeks to schedule your evaluation.

Chipping Services: Requests are completed on a rolling basis as staffing allows. Please be aware that crews may be delayed if responding to wildfire incidents.

To help us continue offering these services at no cost, we ask that you fill out the online request form thoroughly and accurately.

Creating defensible space is one of the most important actions you can take to protect your home from wildfire. As part of this effort, NLTFPD can issue free tree removal permits for fire hazard trees—however, tree removal must be part of a complete defensible space treatment.

For Waste Management curbside yard debris collection information, including dates and guidelines, please click here.

Finally, don’t forget to sign up for emergency alert notifications to stay informed during the wildfire season. Washoe County utilizes the Rave Alert system—you can register here: Sign Up – Smart911 , or by downloading the Smart911 app.

Let’s work together to keep our community safe and fire ready.