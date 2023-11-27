Signs you’re exercising too much

Those tempted to exercise even more or to extreme levels should be advised of the potential pitfalls of too much exercise.

The formula for healthy living has remained the same for decades. Healthy eating paired with regular exercise can lower risk for a number of ailments, including chronic diseases. But it’s important that individuals avoid overdoing it in regard to exercise. Too much of anything can negate its benefits, and exercise is no exception.

The current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans indicate adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity each week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says children between the ages of three and five need to be active throughout the day. Kids between the ages of six and 17 need to be physically active for at least 60 minutes every day.

Meeting these exercise guidelines is a good step in a healthy direction. Those tempted to exercise even more or to extreme levels should be advised of the potential pitfalls of too much exercise, or something called “overtraining.”

Overtraining syndrome

According to Alena Luciani, M.S., C.S.C.S, a strength and conditioning specialist, if a person exercises too much for weeks at a time, the body is put at risk of overtraining syndrome. In order for stronger muscles to form, the natural process involves exercise breaking down muscle fibers and the body repairing and rebuilding them. Without time for repair, the body’s rebuilding process is interrupted, which affects its ability to build strength. This results in chronic stress known as overtraining syndrome.

Mood swings and irritability

Pushing too long and too hard can actually cause a person to feel overworked and tired. This may lead to trouble sleeping, which can cause irritability and mood swings, says MedlinePlus.

Immune system impact

Overdoing exercise may adversely affect the immune system. When the body is run ragged, it cannot do its job well. Illnesses may be able to sneak past the body’s defenses even easier, particularly if exercising too much is paired with calorie restriction that affects balanced nutrition.

Overuse injuries

Sore muscles and heavy limbs come from exercise sessions and can be signs of muscle breakdown and repair. Overuse can lead to injuries to various parts of the body, particularly if workouts are not varied.

Missed menstrual periods

The Office on Women’s Health says exercising too much can caused missed menstrual periods or make a woman’s period stop entirely. Athletes who train hard regularly have been known to have irregular or missed periods.

Weight gain

Many people exercise to lose weight, but overdoing it can have the opposite effect. Healthline says exercising too much without resting in between can lead to low testosterone levels and high levels of the stress hormone cortisol. These hormonal changes often are associated with loss of muscle tissue, weight gain and even excess belly fat.

Decline in performance

Overtraining may cause a person to plateau or experience decreased performance rather than improvements in physical ability. Less strength, endurance and agility can make it hard to reach fitness goals.

Exercising a lot may seem like it is a good thing, but overtraining can be dangerous.