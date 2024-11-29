Simon Pinard Reassigned Back to Tahoe from Henderson

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters is getting forward Simon Pinard back after he was assigned back to Tahoe from Henderson.

Pinard, 23, was one of the superstars for Tahoe early this season, leading the Knight Monsters with eight goals and 13 points in ten games before earning the call-up to Henderson.

With the Silver Knights, he played three games and did not record a point while registering five shots on goal.

He finished his Knight Monsters stint on November 16 having scored seven goals in his past four games, including a four-goal explosion against Tulsa on November 13 (the only four-goal game across the ECHL this season). He also single-handedly accounted for four of Tahoe’s nine power-play goals before his call-up.

Pinard provided plenty of thrills with Tahoe in his ten games, scoring two game-tying third-period goals and carding the first hat trick in franchise history. He will reunite with former linemate Sloan Stanick who was reassigned two days ago and scored twice in Tahoe’s 7-3 win over Idaho on Wednesday.

The Knight Monsters face the Idaho Steelheads on the road on Friday, November, 29, and return back home on December 12.