Single lane closures planned for Mt. Rose Highway
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Lane closures will take place on lower Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) Oct. 20-22 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs road repairs.
One lane will be closed on westbound Mt. Rose Highway near Thompson Lane between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 20-22. Drivers will still be able to travel both directions of the highway. Motorists should expect minor travel delays if traveling westbound.
A depression of approximately four inches was found near the roadway shoulder last month. As soon as it was located, NDOT filled and temporarily repaved the area with an asphalt patch for driver safety. This week, crews will excavate and permanently replace the area of erosion.
The construction schedule is subject to change.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000.
