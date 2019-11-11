Single lane closures Tuesday through Friday on Mount Rose Highway below ski area

Intermittent daytime lane closures will be implemented on Mt. Rose Highway.

Provided

The Nevada Department of Transportation says there will be single lane closures with traffic flaggers alternating directions of travel on the Mount Rose Highway next week just below the Mount Rose Ski Area.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 15, crews will work to enhance signage to make the roadway safer, according to a Caltrans press release.

Two switchback roadway curves have been repaved with a high friction asphalt surface. A half mile of roadside concrete barrier rail just below Country Club Drive in Incline Village has also been replaced with new barrier to deflect and prevent wayward vehicles from drifting off of the mountainous highway, said the release.

A spokesman said drivers should anticipate minor delays.