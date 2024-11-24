Sipping serenity: The Tahoe twist on red wine wellness

Surprise! The Mediterranean diet unseals drinking red wine as part of a healthy eating regime and lifestyle. The word is, the French eat a high-fat diet, but their heart disease risk is low, which may be due to wine consumption often called the “French Paradox” – an apparent inconsistency.

“People living in the Mediterranean region not only live longer than anyone else on the planet, but they also enjoy red wine with their meals each day,” say experts like Dr. Will Clower, author of “The French Don’t Diet Plan.” “Science is still sorting out just how much red wine benefits your heart and mind, but the consensus seems to be that moderate amounts are the key,” Clower adds.

What’s more, the Mediterranean diet has been ranked as the #1 diet by U.S. News & World Report for four years. This ranking is based on nutritional completeness, ease of following the diet, and health benefits. The Mediterranean diet includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts/seeds, olive oil, fish/seafood, poultry/eggs, dairy products (in moderation) –and allows for moderate wine consumption.

5 Sobering Perks of What Red Wine Can Do

1. Beat depression/stress. According to researchers, one study pinpointed resveratrol (a key antioxidant found in red wine and the skin of grapes) can block enzymes and guard against corticosterone – the culprit that spike when the body is stressed.

2. Boost weight loss. Drinking red wine may also benefit overweight people by helping them burn fat, according to a study coauthored by an Oregon State University researcher. The evidence in research found that one of the chemicals, ellagic acid, proved potent: It dramatically slowed the growth of existing fat cells. A 5-ounce glass of pinot noir contains 121 calories.

3. Help induce sleep. A nightcap may encourage you to sleep better thanks to its compound melatonin (a hormone made by the pineal gland and regulates the sleeping and waking cycles). Research reveals Mediterranean foods – including wine grapes used in France and Italy — are rich in melatonin.

4. Increase immunity. Also, wine contains flavonoids (phenolic compounds) more immune boosters to ward off colds and flu, report medical experts.

5. Up good cholesterol. A glass of red wine per day may help enhance HDL cholesterol numbers, according to research, since it may protect against artery damage. A bonus tip: The darker the wine, the higher the antioxidant content (like honey). And note, pinot noir contains the most heart-healthy resveratrol.

So, exactly how much wine should you drink to get age-defying benefits? According to the Mayo Clinic, moderation is key. One more thing. Grape juice, especially when made from dark grapes, contains similar antioxidants such as flavonoids and resveratrol without the alcohol content. It can provide heart health benefits by improving blood vessel function and reducing blood pressure while being a non-alcoholic alternative that retains many of the good for you compounds found in red wine.

*The Healing Powers series is based on the Mediterranean diet and includes dozens of heart-healthy recipes for autumn and winter.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws. (Book 2) Time Traveler Tabby to be released this winter. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com