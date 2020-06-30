Sisolak extends Phase 2 reopening date through July

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday extended Nevada’s Phase 2 reopening through the month of July.

He made it clear last week that Nevada wasn’t yet ready for further reopening and reduced restrictions. But he resisted the call by some to push the state backward into Phase 1, which had significantly tougher rules with many more businesses including bars and casinos shuttered.

At that time, he also directed that all Nevadans wear face masks while in public, including in retail and food service businesses.

“Flexibility is one of the core principles in our Roadmap to Recovery, precisely to account for the situation we are in now,” he said.

He said the state has begun reopening because Nevadans were staying home as much as possible, practicing sanitizing and social distancing. Now, he said they must wear face masks.

“We can only stay open if we stay safe,” he said.

He also extended the order that says DMV documents including driver’s licenses and registrations that have or are about to expire will remain valid through Sept. 13.

In addition, he said businesses that have not paid license renewal fees since the beginning of the pandemic in March will have a grace period through Sept. 30 to pay without penalties.

He warned, however, that if statewide trends get worse, he won’t hesitate to take action including putting previous restrictions back in place.