Sisolak loosens restrictions but high school sports still on hold

Incline's Brad Rye runs for big yardage last year against Pershing County.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday afternoon that minimal contact sports would be allowed to resume competition Saturday at the youth and adult levels.

However, Sisolak deferred any resumption of play at the high school level to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

Minimal contact sports – baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, flag football, golf, tennis, running, no-contact cheer, swimming and diving – are allowed to resume practices, games and competitions if proper social distancing requirements can be met.

“We are trusting and counting on parents, players and officials to make this program a success. Coaches are role models — wear a mask on the sidelines,” Sisolak said.

Tournaments can resume Oct. 24, but tournament officials must have a safety plan approved by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry.

Full contact sports – or high-risk sports – such as football, wrestling, basketball, lacrosse, hockey, water polo and group cheer are still prohibited under the governor’s directive.

All safety measures remain in place for sports competition and adult coaches, managers and referees are “required to take a COVID-19 test prior to the start of the season or resumption of any athletic activity.”

The reprieve on recreational sports comes three days after Sisolak loosened restrictions on public and private gatherings across the state.

In response to the governor’s directive, the NIAA posted a press release on its website.

“Members of the Nevada Association of School Superintendents, the NIAA’s Board of Control and office staff will continue to engage in dialog related to the return to play for our sanctioned sports,” said the statement. “It may be necessary additionally for the NIAA office staff to communicate with league presidents, school principals, administrators and sport commissioners before making any decisions related to potentially amending our current start date of Jan. 2. With all due respect, the NIAA office staff, Board of Control members and school district superintendents do not intend to react or comment further at this time on the governor’s news conference.”

The press release also stated that the NIAA doesn’t intend on making any changes to its master schedule for this school year “without subsequent action of the NIAA’s Legislative Commission (the superintendents) and/or Board of Control voting members to amend start dates, the current schedule will remain in place.”