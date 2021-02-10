Sisolak praises quick introduction of small business rescue bill

Gov. Steve Sisolak praised legislative leadership Tuesday for the quick introduction of legislation allocating $50 million more to support small businesses hit by the pandemic.

That raises the total for small businesses and non profits in Nevada to $101 million.

“This small business program has been a vital lifeline to thousands of small businesses in our state who’ve been impacted during the pandemic,” he said.

Sisolak said the first $51 million allocation provided funding to support more than 4,500 small businesses and non-profit groups across the state.

All of the money comes from the federal government through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support program. Once the legislation passes, it will be distributed by the Treasurer’s Office and Governor’s Office of Economic Development just as the first allocation was.