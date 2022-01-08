Sisolak touts Nevada as best economic recovery from pandemic

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement Friday touting Nevada as having the nation’s best momentum in its economic recovery from the pandemic.

He said the ranking came from the Federal Funds Information for States index which indicated Nevada outperformed the national average by more than two points and growth in personal income and employment by near seven points over that average.

Sisolak said the FFIS survey follows reports indicating the state led the nation in Gross Domestic Product growth through the first two quarters of 2021.

“Nevada has made tremendous progress in our recovery efforts over the past two years and I know we’ll accomplish even more in the new year,” Sisolak said.

The ranking comes after a survey by Politico said Nevada suffered the nation’s second worst economic impact caused by the pandemic. That survey pointed to Nevada’s huge reliance on the tourism, leisure and hospitality industry that was shut down the COVID-19.





The same survey said the only state hit harder was Hawaii, which relies even more heavily on tourism than Nevada.