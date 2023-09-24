Six nominated for Unsung Heroes Bob Baunhauser Excellence In Service award

Marvin Buchmiller

Provided / Duane Wallace

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Six people will be recognized Thursday, September 28 at 6 p.m. at the Lake Tahoe Community College Duke Theatre for being amazing and demonstrating a level of dedication that goes beyond the call of duty in their service to humanity.

One of the nominees, Marvin Buchmiller, Kiwanian and special needs mentor will be honored posthumously during the recognition ceremony. The Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe partnered with the South Tahoe Chamber to put out the call for the Unsung Heroes in our community.

The name of the Award is the Bob Baunhauser Excellence in Service Award. Bob Baunhauser was an outstanding Kiwanian who for decades selflessly gave his time and resources to others, especially the children of our community, without any expectation of publicity or recognition. The six people nominated have demonstrated those same qualities.

The six were nominated by friends and co-workers who have seen their service to others firsthand.

Joanne Schope with Christmas Cheer

Joanne Shope Provided / Duane Wallace

Larry Schussel with Live Violence Free

Larry Schussel Provided / Duane Wallace

Glen Gerrard also known as Mr. Gle from Tahoe Valley Elementary

Glen Gerrard Provided / Duane Wallace

Miguel Correa at South Tahoe Middle School

Miguel Correa Provided / Duane Wallace

Karl Koeppen with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue.

Battalion Chief Karl Koeppen Provided / Duane Wallace

Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is no charge to attend. For further information contact Duane Wallace, 530-545-3563 or duane_wallace@hotmail.com .