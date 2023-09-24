Six nominated for Unsung Heroes Bob Baunhauser Excellence In Service award
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Six people will be recognized Thursday, September 28 at 6 p.m. at the Lake Tahoe Community College Duke Theatre for being amazing and demonstrating a level of dedication that goes beyond the call of duty in their service to humanity.
One of the nominees, Marvin Buchmiller, Kiwanian and special needs mentor will be honored posthumously during the recognition ceremony. The Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe partnered with the South Tahoe Chamber to put out the call for the Unsung Heroes in our community.
The name of the Award is the Bob Baunhauser Excellence in Service Award. Bob Baunhauser was an outstanding Kiwanian who for decades selflessly gave his time and resources to others, especially the children of our community, without any expectation of publicity or recognition. The six people nominated have demonstrated those same qualities.
The six were nominated by friends and co-workers who have seen their service to others firsthand.
Joanne Schope with Christmas Cheer
Larry Schussel with Live Violence Free
Glen Gerrard also known as Mr. Gle from Tahoe Valley Elementary
Miguel Correa at South Tahoe Middle School
Karl Koeppen with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is no charge to attend. For further information contact Duane Wallace, 530-545-3563 or duane_wallace@hotmail.com.
