Meet the 6 candidates running for South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors

With three seats on the South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors up for election, voters will have six candidates to choose from.

The three incumbents are running, as are three challengers who have either served or run for this office before.

To help voters, the Tribune posed a series a questions to learn a little bit more about each of the candidates.

Candidates were limited in the number words they could use to answer each question.

Oct. 30 is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Click here to find out if you are registered to vote, where you are registered to vote and the location of your polling place.

Recommended Stories For You

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Find more election news about statewide and local races in California and Nevada by clicking here.