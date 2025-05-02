Skate Park Renovation Project at Bijou Community Park to begin May 6

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe announced that construction on the much-anticipated skate park renovation project at Bijou Community Park will begin on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The project includes converting the basketball court into a new street-style skate park. This upgrade is the result of extensive community input and collaboration with the local skate community, with the design led by Action Sports Design.

The City awarded the construction contract to California Skateparks, a nationally recognized skate park builder.

Renderings of the new skate park. Provided / City of SLT

The existing skate park will remain open and fully accessible throughout construction. However, the basketball court will be closed for the duration of the project, and a portion of the parking lot will be used for construction access and staging. The city requests the public’s help in staying out of the designated construction zone for everyone’s safety.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-July. The city will celebrate the opening of the newly expanded skate park with a community ribbon-cutting event—more details to come as the project nears completion.

For updates and more information, please visit http://www.cityofslt.us or follow the city on social media.