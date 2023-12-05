Ski Butlers brings snow sport equipment to customers, donates portion of fees to Tahoe Fund

TAHOE CITY, Calf. – This winter, guests who ski or ride in the Tahoe region can skip the rental lines and have equipment delivered directly to their door through Ski Butlers. The rental delivery company is also donating 20% of rental fees for reservations made through the Tahoe Fund portal to support environmental improvement projects.

“We love partnering with innovative businesses that give back to the places that they serve,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “Ski Butlers is not only giving people who spend time on the slopes here in Tahoe a new way to get their rental equipment, they are also offering a quick and easy way to give back to our local environment.”

The new service delivers ski rentals while helping customers give back to Tahoe. Provided / Ski Butlers

This new partnership is part of the Tahoe Fund’s $1 for Tahoe program. Created to offer a simple way for those who love Tahoe to help make it even better, the $1 for Tahoe program raises money to restore and improve the environment and enhance recreational opportunities. Proceeds from the $1 for Tahoe program support the efforts of the Tahoe Fund in its mission to improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.

“Ski Butlers is proud to partner with the Tahoe Fund to provide ski rentals to the people of Tahoe and help their sustainability efforts,” said Tyler Jamieson, Ski Butlers West Coast Director. “Lake Tahoe is such a special place and being able to give back and help the environment is something that we deeply value.”

Ski Butlers has skis and snowboards available for every age, ability, terrain, and condition. They deliver equipment directly to the reserver’s accommodations, provide an in-residence fitting, and pick up equipment at the end of the rental session. Visit http://www.skibutlers.com/portal/tahoe-fund to reserve equipment and give 20% to the Tahoe Fund. For questions, contact the Ski Butlers team at reservations@skibutlers.com or by calling 877.754.7754, and mention the Tahoe Fund.